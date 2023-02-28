San Diego

Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove Fractures Toe in Weight Room Accident

San Diego manager Bob Melvin says it will be at least a couple of weeks before the Grossmont High School alum can resume throwing

By Derek Togerson

(Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Joe Musgrove is renowned for his workout regimen. Unfortunately, training to stay on the field is going to keep the Padres All-Star off it for a while.

Musgrove fractured the big toe on his left foot when a kettlebell fell on it in the weight room of the Padres Spring Training facility in Peoria, AZ. San Diego manager Bob Melvin says it will be at least a couple of weeks before the Grossmont High School alum can resume throwing, which puts his chance to be on the Opening Day roster (and perhaps even be the Opening Day starter) in jeopardy.

SportsWrap

San Diego Padres Feb 26

Report: Manny Machado Agrees to Massive Extension With Padres

MLB Feb 24

Manny Machado Commits First Pitch Clock Violation of Spring Training

Padres Feb 21

On Friar Podcast: Talking Top Storylines With Padres Insiders in Peoria

The 30-year-old Musgrove is coming off the best season of his career and a stellar postseason run that included 7.0 dominant innings in a winner-take-all Wild Card Game 3 against the Mets in New York.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If Musgrove isn’t ready for the season’s first week it could open the door for one of the Padres younger players to get some starting experience. Left-handers Adrian Morejon, Ryan Weathers, and Jay Groome could all earn a spot in the rotation alongside Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoPadres
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us