Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove Fractures Toe in Weight Room Accident

Joe Musgrove is renowned for his workout regimen. Unfortunately, training to stay on the field is going to keep the Padres All-Star off it for a while.

Musgrove fractured the big toe on his left foot when a kettlebell fell on it in the weight room of the Padres Spring Training facility in Peoria, AZ. San Diego manager Bob Melvin says it will be at least a couple of weeks before the Grossmont High School alum can resume throwing, which puts his chance to be on the Opening Day roster (and perhaps even be the Opening Day starter) in jeopardy.

The 30-year-old Musgrove is coming off the best season of his career and a stellar postseason run that included 7.0 dominant innings in a winner-take-all Wild Card Game 3 against the Mets in New York.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If Musgrove isn’t ready for the season’s first week it could open the door for one of the Padres younger players to get some starting experience. Left-handers Adrian Morejon, Ryan Weathers, and Jay Groome could all earn a spot in the rotation alongside Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha.