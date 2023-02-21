On Friar Podcast: Talking Top Storylines With Padres Insiders in Peoria

During the first week of Spring Training Darnay caught up with MLB.com Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, 97.3 pre and postgame host Sam Levitt, and beat writer for The Athletic Dennis Lin. They discussed Manny's future, sustainability, Tatis' return, the six-man rotation, Jackson Merrill and more.

