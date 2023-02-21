Padres

On Friar Podcast: Talking Top Storylines With Padres Insiders in Peoria

Insight on key Spring Training topics from three guys who cover the team very closely.

During the first week of Spring Training Darnay caught up with MLB.com Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, 97.3 pre and postgame host Sam Levitt, and beat writer for The Athletic Dennis Lin. They discussed Manny's future, sustainability, Tatis' return, the six-man rotation, Jackson Merrill and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

