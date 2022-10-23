Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego

The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested.

The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many other small business owners, Dale Stansberry is surviving on slim margins during a time of high inflation.

The burglary happened on Oct. 9.

“At about 1 a.m. our alarm went off,” said Stansberry.

When Stansberry looked at the surveillance video he saw the burglar using a tool to pry open one of the registers. The suspect was able to get in through the back door.

The burglar, who was wearing a mask, a hoodie and gloves, has not been identified.

“I was scared at first, like what’s going on. And then things kind of settle in and you think, who would do something like this?” said Stansberry.

Non-residential burglaries in San Diego County increased by 19% in the first six months of 2022 compared to 2021, according to a recent SANDAG report.

“It’s definitely an eye opener,” said Stansberry.

During his three years in Pacific Beach, Stansberry said he's felt safe, but now he is taking new security measures, including reinforcing his back door.

The burglar was able to take about $200 from the cash register at the restaurant.

While property crime is up in 2022, violent crime is down in San Diego County, according to SANDAG.