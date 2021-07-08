Overwhelming Number of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Are From People Not Fully Vaccinated: HHSA

New data from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) shows the alarming impact COVID-19 is having on people who are not fully vaccinated.

Since January 1, virtually all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in San Diego county are from people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Here is the breakdown:

99.8% Deaths

99.9% Hospitalizations

99.1% Cases

Since the beginning of the year, of the 1,219 COVID-19 deaths in the county, only three were vaccinated. Of the 5,159 hospitalizations, only 10 people were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, more than 140,000 San Diegans who received their first dose of the vaccine are overdue for their second dose.

“That number is pretty big. We know the first dose gives you some protection, but it doesn’t give you as good as the second dose. And even if your months late, it looks like it’s really good to get that second shot,” said Dr. Marlene Millen, Chief Medical Information Officer for UC San Diego Health.

While recent COVID-19 numbers have shown a slight increase in the county, Millen says there has not been an alarming spike. She says it shows the vaccinations are working.

However, as of Wednesday, 103 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, representing the first time the county has been over the 100 mark in weeks. There were 66 hospitalizations on June 22, one week after the state reopened.

Millen says the data put out by the county could encourage people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated to finally get the shot.

“I think it’s really talking to your friends and neighbors that have been vaccinated, and your doctor if you have concerns. And there’s going to be a subset of folks that just won’t get vaccinated no matter what, and those folks should very much consider getting vaccinated,” Millen said.

Meanwhile, people in the age group 20 to 39 continue to represent the highest number of confirmed cases.

“Now is the time. Get your vaccine. If you haven’t gotten it, you’re more likely to get Covid now these next few months than you were probably ever before. There’s no longer a mask mandate, Delta variance is highly infectious. San Diego’s open for business, we’ve got people visiting from all over the country and world now. So go that vaccine. It’s out there, waiting for you,” Millen said.