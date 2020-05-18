point loma

Overturned Panga Carrying 13 People Washes Ashore in Point Loma

The small boat washed onto land south of Point Loma Nazarene University just before 8 a.m. Monday

Sky Ranger 7

San Diego Lifeguards launched a search on the shorelines of Point Loma Monday morning after an overturned panga washed onto land.

The small, white vessel was found on the shore just before 8 a.m., south of Point Loma Nazarene University, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

Overturned on the sand, the surf pounded against it.

Local

San Diego County May 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Some Casinos Prepare to Reopen

casinos May 16

Which San Diego County Casinos Are Reopening?

SkyRanger 7 could see several people on the shore near the panga at around 8:15 a.m. Officials scoured the area by helicopter, boat, and jetski, looking to see if anyone associated with the panga was on the beach or in the water.

At around 8:25 a.m., SkyRanger 7 spotted officials on jetskis carrying people to a rescue boat.

An SDFD official said 13 people had been aboard the panga; they were all found on the beach, and no one was hurt.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No further details were released. Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

point lomaborder patrolPanga
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us