Overturned Panga Carrying 13 People Washes Ashore in Point Loma

San Diego Lifeguards launched a search on the shorelines of Point Loma Monday morning after an overturned panga washed onto land.

The small, white vessel was found on the shore just before 8 a.m., south of Point Loma Nazarene University, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

Overturned on the sand, the surf pounded against it.

SkyRanger 7 could see several people on the shore near the panga at around 8:15 a.m. Officials scoured the area by helicopter, boat, and jetski, looking to see if anyone associated with the panga was on the beach or in the water.

At around 8:25 a.m., SkyRanger 7 spotted officials on jetskis carrying people to a rescue boat.

An SDFD official said 13 people had been aboard the panga; they were all found on the beach, and no one was hurt.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No further details were released. Check back for updates on this developing story.