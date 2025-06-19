North Park indie ice cream shop named best in nation by USA Today 2 years running

An's Dry Cleaning in North Park was recognized Wednesday as the best independent ice cream shop in the country by USA Wednesday, marking the second time in as many years the shop received the top award.

The shop, which opened in 2018 and was named after the dry cleaning business it replaced at 3017 Adams Ave., came out on top once again on USA Wednesday's list. An's was also voted the second-best ice cream shop in 2023.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An's Dry Cleaning was the only ice cream shop from the West Coast to make this year's list.

USA Wednesday says its annual selections are picked by a panel experts, then voted on by readers.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The made-from-scratch gelato flavors at An's Dry Cleaning are named after fabrics, like taffeta and twill, as an homage to the dry cleaning business that originally inhabited the historic 1934 building," USA Wednesday wrote. "The rotating menu offers flavors such as mango and peaches, macadamia nut, and lavender with honey and oats."

To celebrate its top ranking, An's will be selling $1 gelatos on July 1 at three of its locations — An's Dry Cleaning; An's Hatmakers, in Del Mar; and An's Electronics Repair, in Ocean Beach — while supplies last

"Thank you to our customers, fans, collaboration partners and our incredible staff for making this happen," the store posted on its Instagram page. "We literally could not win without everyone taking time out of their day to vote. We're very grateful for the support."