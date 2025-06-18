Coronado

Hotel del Coronado reopens after $550 million, 6-year rehabilitation project

Iconic hotel has its second grand opening in 137 years.

By Joe Little

The newly renovated Hotel Del Coronada
One of the most iconic landmarks in the world, the Hotel del Coronado, is finally fully open after more than six years of rehabilitation and construction.

“I must say, it looks better without the scaffolding,” said a smiling JP Oliver, the hotel’s area managing director. “There's never been a refurbishment like this in 137 years of this property.”

Oliver saidthe hotel's owners have spent $550 million during the past six years to upgrade and expand the iconic site. It now has more than 750 rooms available, two more restaurants, and roughly 300 more employees. Construction also created thousands of jobs during that time.

“We believe that it will certainly take us into the next century,” Oliver added.

Actress Brooke Shields emceed the Hotel del Coronado's grand re-opening ceremony, as was Rep. Scott Peters, who said he hoped the Del’s grand re-opening is great news for Coronado.

“I'm so proud of this place,” Peters said. “This is a really defining characteristic of our whole region.”

Peters hoped there would be more good news for the island community, which is still dealing with raw sewage in the ocean flowing up from Mexico.

“We've been working really hard on making sure that the water is clean here," Peters said. "We've been making really great progress. We hope that in the summer that means cleaner beaches here.”

Tijuana recently repaired its wastewater treatment plant, and a larger plant in San Ysidro is being expanded this year. Peters said that should mean cleaner days, possibly as soon as this summer.

“We want to welcome everyone back with our arms wide open,” Oliver said.

The Hotel del Coronado has welcomed guests since 1888. Oliver said they’re in a good position to welcome them for many more decades.

