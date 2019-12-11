Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations in San Diego

The Mexican Catholic community celebrates an important religious holiday each December to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated each Dec. 12 with special masses and events to commemorate the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.
In San Diego, events are being held at the following locations:
Our Lady of Guadalupe
1770 Kearney Ave., San Diego, CA 92113
- Wednesday Masses:
6 and 9 p.m. Community celebration begins at 6 p.m. and continues overnight and into next day
- Thursday Masses:
12 a.m. Midnight Mass (Misa de Gallo)
5:30 a.m. Traditional “Las Mañanitas
6 a.m. with mariachi
8 a.m.
12 p.m. with mariachi
5 and 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Cathedral
1535 Third Ave, San Diego, 92101
- Thursday
6 a.m. Las Mañanitas, followed by a Mass. Community celebration to follow to 9 a.m.
Mission San Diego de Alcalá
10818 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, 92108
- Wednesday
11 p.m.-12 a.m., traditional Las Mañanitas, Mission Church
- Thursday
4-4:30 p.m. Matachines dance of devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Procession of flowers and children
5:30 p.m. Mass in the Mission Church