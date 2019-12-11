Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations in San Diego

The Mexican Catholic community celebrates an important religious holiday each December to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated each Dec. 12 with special masses and events to commemorate the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

In San Diego, events are being held at the following locations:

Our Lady of Guadalupe

1770 Kearney Ave., San Diego, CA 92113

Wednesday Masses:

6 and 9 p.m. Community celebration begins at 6 p.m. and continues overnight and into next day

Thursday Masses:

12 a.m. Midnight Mass (Misa de Gallo)

5:30 a.m. Traditional “Las Mañanitas

6 a.m. with mariachi

8 a.m.

12 p.m. with mariachi

5 and 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Cathedral

1535 Third Ave, San Diego, 92101

Thursday

6 a.m. Las Mañanitas, followed by a Mass. Community celebration to follow to 9 a.m.

Mission San Diego de Alcalá

10818 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, 92108

Wednesday

11 p.m.-12 a.m., traditional Las Mañanitas, Mission Church