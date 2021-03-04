Orphaned Bobcat Found in Borrego Springs Released Back to Wild After Successful Rehabilitation

A young bobcat that was found abandoned on a Borrego Springs property has been released back to the wild after it was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

A citizen who found the orphaned kitten on Nov. 23, 2020 took him to Project Wildlife, where veterinarians diagnosed the young cat with a gastrointestinal infection. SDHS said the bobcat was part of a late litter since kittens are usually born around late spring. This critter, however, was found in late fall.

With antibiotics and a treatment plan that gradually introduced him to his natural diet, the kitten slowly recovered.

Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center, said it was challenging to care for the kitten over winter without getting him too used to humans. Under their care, however, staff successfully prepared the bobcat for his eventual release.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

“The wildlife caregivers at our campus took extreme precautions and provided all the necessary tools and stimulus to give this orphan bobcat a chance at successful rehab and release back into the wild,” Barton said.

The feline rested at an outdoor environment that was full of climbing and hunting opportunities to have the bobcat exercise its instincts. With his successful rehabilitation, the San Diego Humane Society deemed he was ready to rejoin his natural element.

“We are thrilled that he thrived and though small, is a force to be reckoned with — ready to take on the vast landscape of Borrego Springs and make it his home once again,” Barton said.