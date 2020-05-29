coronavirus

OnFriar Podcast: Petco Park About to Get Busy Again

Padres President of Business Operations gives an update on public events returning to Petco Park soon

By Derek Togerson

We still aren't sure when or if baseball will be played at Petco Park in 2020 but now we know the jewel in Downtown San Diego's East Village is going to start hosting big events again. The Padres are joining several other public spots in starting to re-open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with a unique way to have fun while still staying socially distant.

In this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson talk with Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner, who gives us a sneak peek at some of the fun events the Friars are planning. There will be music, Hall of Famers ... and the real Ron Burgundy?

The full story and the list of bands involved can be found here:

The OnFriar crew also gives an update on when the baseball players could be coming back and how comments from one of the game's most prominent players paint a potentially problematic picture for the players and owners trying to get back on the same page.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

