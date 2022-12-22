OnFriar Podcast: Are Carpenter and Lugo the Final Pieces to a Padres Title Puzzle?

The Padres made their big splashes with names like Xander Bogaerts. But, it takes depth to win a World Series. Every club needs guys who aren't your typical household names but are solid ballplayers to hoist a trophy.

Did San Diego get a pair of those "glue guys" with the addition of Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter? The OnFriar Podcast ventures an educated guess.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain evaluate the new additions and how they'll be used by a team that's on the short list of championship contenders. They also look at whether or not the Padres made the right choice in letting Wil Myers and Brandon Drury get away, and wonder what on earth is happening with the Giants, the Mets, and Carlos Correa.

