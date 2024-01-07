traffic

One-way traffic expected on SR-67 in Poway this week

By City News Service

One-way traffic control will take place on State Route 67 through Poway starting Sunday evening and is expected to end mid-week, officials said Sunday.

The traffic control hours will last from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday at Scripps Poway Parkway, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations, according to Caltrans:

Traffic control will take place here:

-- Monday, Poway Road to Mina de Oro Road and Cloudy Moon to Archie Moore;

-- Tuesday, Archie Moore to Air Mail Lane;

-- Wednesday, Air Mail Lane to Mussey Grade.

Additional one-way traffic control will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

-- Monday, Day Street;

-- Tuesday, 15th Street;.

-- Wednesday,14th Street;

-- Thursday, 10th Street.

