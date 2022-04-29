One Person Injured as Car Crashes Into Men's Wearhouse in La Mesa

One person was injured after a car crashed into the front of a Men's Wearhouse building in La Mesa Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 12:40 p.m. at 5465 Grossmont Center Dr. SkyRanger 7 was at the scene where it showed a tan sedan that crashed into the front of the entrance doors.

Heartland Fire and Rescue told NBC 7 that one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown. It is also unknown if the person injured is the driver or a pedestrian.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.