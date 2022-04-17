High-Speed Police Chase Ends With Stolen Car ‘Ping-Ponging' Between Parked Cars in Hillcrest

One person was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the streets of San Diego on Easter Sunday.

The chase started after 1 p.m. when undercover detectives at Emerald Hills Park saw a black car pull up and someone inside the vehicle fired some shots, San Diego police Lt. Christian Sharp said.

The car took off and a marked police vehicle got behind and initiated a traffic stop but the driver fled. When police ran the plates of the vehicle, it came back as stolen from an armed carjacking two days ago, Sharp said.

The chase reached a high rates of speed, authorities said. The suspect lost control of the car and was "ping-ponging both sides of the street" hitting parked cars on Myrtle Avenue and Vermont Street in Hillcrest.

The stolen Kia, which narrowly missed hitting a family playing croquet on their lawn was badly damaged, losing several tires with debris littering the street.

The suspect then fled on foot, but police, with the help of a police helicopter, were later able to locate the driver and take him into custody, Sharp said, before he was taken to a local hospital.

One firearm was recovered from the car, and the suspect will be booked on multiple felonies, Sharp said.

Police have not yet determined if anyone was hit by the gunfire at Emerald Hills Park.

