One Killed in Big Rig Crash on I-5 in Encinitas, Traffic Delayed

All lanes have reopened but southbound I-5 drivers should still expect delays of up to one hour

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

One person died Monday in a traffic collision involving a big rig and several other vehicles on Interstate 5 near Moonlight Beach, authorities reported.

The fatal pileup occurred about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident left all the southbound lanes on the interstate blocked in the area for about one hour, Caltrans tweeted.

As of 3:11 p.m., all lanes have reopened but southbound I-5 drivers should still expect delays of up to one hour from Encinitas Boulevard to Cannon Road.

