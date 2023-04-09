It’s the first week of April, which means we’re just days away from the April 18 tax-filing deadline.

Or are we?

That’s not the case for taxpayers in San Diego County this year, who are getting an extra six months to file and pay their taxes. San Diego County residents now have until Oct. 16 to file their tax returns.

The IRS has postponed taxes for 55 of California’s 58 counties due to the winter storms that battered the state this year. Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties are the only ones not included in the extension, which impacts individual and business tax returns. California is following the IRS’s lead and has postponed state taxes in the same 55 counties.

The IRS tells NBC 7 Responds that it has issued notices for three unique and separate disaster events occurring in California in recent months. They say the latest notice does not supersede the others. You can see all the notices by clicking on this link, and opening the + sign for 2023. San Diego County is listed in two of the three California notices.

Do I have to prove I was impacted by the storms?

You don't have to prove you were directly impacted by the winter storms. Everyone in the impacted counties will automatically get the extension. Neither the state nor the IRS will ask for supporting documentation. You also don’t have to file anything requesting the extension.

What if I receive a penalty notice?

The IRS says to call them if you receive a penalty notice so they can reverse that. Remember, scammers are always trying to pose as the IRS to steal your info, so if you do receive a notice, go straight to IRS.gov to get their contact information. Don’t call the number on the notice in case it’s a fraud.

Do I need to send in estimated payments?

Not only are San Diego County taxpayers getting an extra six months to file their taxes, they are also getting the extra time to make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments.

Are there disadvantages to putting my taxes off?

The IRS says 7 out of 10 filers get refunds. The only way to get that money, however, is to file. Also, the longer you wait to file, the more opportunities scammers have to steal your refund. They may be able to find your personal information on the dark web and file in your name.

Once you are ready to file, here are some tips to help you out:

Paperless is best: Efile and choose direct deposit for your refund

Efile and choose direct deposit for your refund File when you're ready: Avoid errors, which will slow things down

And something you can start right now to make next year much easier — keep all of your tax documents and receipts organized, and in one place. You’ll thank yourself once it’s time to start the process all over again next year.