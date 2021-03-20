One Dead, One Injured in Freeway Shooting on Southbound I-805 Near Imperial Avenue

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday along southbound Interstate 805 that left one person dead and another person injured.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 a.m. north of Imperial Avenue. Two of three people in the victim's vehicle were struck by multiple bullets. One of the victims died of their injuries, while the other person is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, said CHP officer Salvador Castro.

Southbound Interstate 805 between State Route 94 and Imperial Avenue will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to the on-scene investigation, Castro said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the shooting can call the CHP Border Division, Investigative Services Unit during business hours at (858)650-3600.

No other information was available.

