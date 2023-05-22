On Politically Speaking This Week: Timeline of Nathan Fletcher's Scandal, What's Next for District 4 and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar takes a look back on how Nathan Fletcher's 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. Now, the remaining four supervisors have a 50/50 party split. Meet the three women looking to become District 4's next supervisor. Special elections historically have a low voter turnout, so make your voice heard at the ballot box.

Catch up below:

The Timeline of a Scandal: Nathan Fletcher’s 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. We take a look back on what happened.

The remaining four San Diego County Supervisors have a 50/50 party split. Supervisor Jim Desmond talks about how they plan to get things done.

What’s next? We introduce you to the three women who have said they want to be the next District 4 Supervisor.

Special elections historically have a low voter turnout, make your voice heard at the ballot box.