Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: Timeline of Nathan Fletcher's Scandal, What's Next for District 4 and More

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar takes a look back on how Nathan Fletcher's 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. Now, the remaining four supervisors have a 50/50 party split. Meet the three women looking to become District 4's next supervisor. Special elections historically have a low voter turnout, so make your voice heard at the ballot box.

Politically Speaking

Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:

Politically Speaking Sep 2, 2022

On Politically Speaking This Week: CA GOP Trailblazers, CV Mayoral Race, Sports Betting in California

Politically Speaking Aug 20, 2022

On Politically Speaking This Week: Reconciliation Bill, November Ballot and More

Catch up below:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Timeline of a Scandal: Nathan Fletcher’s 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. We take a look back on what happened.
The remaining four San Diego County Supervisors have a 50/50 party split. Supervisor Jim Desmond talks about how they plan to get things done.
What’s next? We introduce you to the three women who have said they want to be the next District 4 Supervisor.
Special elections historically have a low voter turnout, make your voice heard at the ballot box.

This article tagged under:

Politically Speaking
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us