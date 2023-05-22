On Politically Speaking This Week: Timeline of Nathan Fletcher's Scandal, What's Next for District 4 and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar takes a look back on how Nathan Fletcher's 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. Now, the remaining four supervisors have a 50/50 party split. Meet the three women looking to become District 4's next supervisor. Special elections historically have a low voter turnout, so make your voice heard at the ballot box.
