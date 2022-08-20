Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: Reconciliation Bill, November Ballot and More

Politically Speaking is airing Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7’s Priya Sridhar talks with U.S. Rep Scott Peters talks about how the Reconciliation Bill will reform prescription drug pricing, she also talks to Councilmember Chris Ward talks about what you’ll see on November’s ballot and she spoke to newly resettled refugees as they reflect on one year after the American troop withdrawal.

