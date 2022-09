In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7’s Priya Sridhar takes a closer look into the battle for the 49th congressional district and San Diego City Council District 6, and NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has a one-on-one with Summer Stephan discussing the backlog in murder cases, new COVID-19 boosters and Prop. 28.

You can watch this week's politically speaking below after it airs on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.