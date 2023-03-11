On Politically Speaking This Week: 2024 Senate Campaigns Launch, East Village Homelessness, Drought and COVID, Proposal to Charge Heavier Cars More

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's political reporter Priya Sridhar introduces us to candidates who want to represent California in the U.S. Senate, new proposals to tackle homelessness in San Diego, strategies on handling California's water crisis and a peek into a proposed bill to charge heavier vehicles more in registration fees.

