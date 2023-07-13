MLB

On Friar Podcast: What will the second half hold for the Padres?

The Padres face a 10-game road trip starting Friday.

The first half didn’t go as planned – but there’s still time for the Padres to turn it around. Derek and Darnay take a stab at how the next few months could look. Who will shine? What will the trade deadline look like? What stats will define their performance? How will they fare against division rivals? And most importantly – will they make the playoffs?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

