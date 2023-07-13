On Friar Podcast: What will the second half hold for the Padres?

The first half didn’t go as planned – but there’s still time for the Padres to turn it around. Derek and Darnay take a stab at how the next few months could look. Who will shine? What will the trade deadline look like? What stats will define their performance? How will they fare against division rivals? And most importantly – will they make the playoffs?

