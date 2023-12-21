On Friar Podcast: Have the Padres found their new closer?

Since trading Juan Soto to the Yankees the Padres have been quiet. Actually, all the business of Major League Baseball has kind of grinded to a halt. That may be about to change.

While the league waits for one major domino to fall before making any major moves the Friars look like they've locked up a new closer who most fans in the United States aren't terribly familiar with. But, he's reallllllly good. On a new OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Fernando Ramirez discuss the new 9th inning specialist, who's holding up the rest of the league, and the possibility of one outfielder with a flair for the dramatic being traded to San Diego.

