San Diego Police Department

Woman Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in East Village

No officers were injured, and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in East Village.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Market St. at around 9:50 p.m. for a woman reportedly throwing objects out of her window striking some pedestrians, San Diego Police said.

Once officers arrived at the scene they attempted to get in contact with the woman and were able to gain access to her apartment after she failed to come out, SDPD said.

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 7 Additional Deaths Reported, Memorial Day Weekend

Mount Soledad 10 hours ago

Skateboarder Rides on Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial

Once inside, officers had found she had locked herself in the bathroom and again, refused to come out. Once officers were able to open the bathroom door, she then came at officers with a knife, SDPD said.

"And at that point, one officer fearing that he was going to be struck or stabbed with the knife, and fired at least one round striking the female," said SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman.

She was immediately given first aid and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured, and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The pedestrians on the street that were hit by the flying objects also did not suffer any injuries.

SDPD Homicide Division is investigating the incident. The weapon used was described as a kitchen knife type.

It is still an active scene and will affect the trolley service nearby.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Departmenteast villageOfficer Invovled Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us