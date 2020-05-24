Woman Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in East Village

A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in East Village.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Market St. at around 9:50 p.m. for a woman reportedly throwing objects out of her window striking some pedestrians, San Diego Police said.

Once officers arrived at the scene they attempted to get in contact with the woman and were able to gain access to her apartment after she failed to come out, SDPD said.

Once inside, officers had found she had locked herself in the bathroom and again, refused to come out. Once officers were able to open the bathroom door, she then came at officers with a knife, SDPD said.

"And at that point, one officer fearing that he was going to be struck or stabbed with the knife, and fired at least one round striking the female," said SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman.

She was immediately given first aid and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured, and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The pedestrians on the street that were hit by the flying objects also did not suffer any injuries.

SDPD Homicide Division is investigating the incident. The weapon used was described as a kitchen knife type.

It is still an active scene and will affect the trolley service nearby.

No other information was available.

