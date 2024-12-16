Oil spill from semi-truck crash causes major traffic delays on I-805 near SR-52

A big-rig crash that caused an oil spill closed most lanes of northbound Interstate 805 near state Route 52 during Monday's morning commute.

Lanes of northbound lanes of I-805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard were expected to be closed for several hours, according to California Highway Patrol. All but one lane was closed as of 6:30 a.m.

The incident was causing gridlock traffic. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed traffic backed up for miles.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a semi-truck crashed into a stalled vehicle in northbound lanes of I-805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, leaving the sedan crushed.

An 82-year-old woman was inside the stalled vehicle, CHP. She was transported to the hospital with major injuries but is expected to survive.

A Hazardous Materials team was called in to clean up the oil spill that resulted from the crash. The clean-up was expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.