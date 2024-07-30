Oceanside resident kills home invasion suspect

A resident shot and killed a home invasion suspect, the Oceanside Police Department said Tuesday.

At 7:22 p.m. Monday, the OPD received a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4100 block of Diamond Circle, Officer Heather Mitchell said.

The residents were home when a man entered their backyard armed with a rock and a stick, the officer said. The man eventually made it into the bedroom of the home. That is when the homeowner grabbed their handgun and fired three shots at the intruder striking him once in the chest, Mitchell said.

Officers arrived on the scene, along with Oceanside Fire Department personnel, and despite attempted life-saving measures, the suspect died of his injuries, Mitchell said.

Detectives from the OPD Crimes of Violence Unit were investigating the home invasion and shooting as self-defense.

The deceased suspect is described as a 22-year-old man.