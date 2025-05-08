San Diegans react to selection of first American Pope

San Diego's Catholics and others interested in the selection of the 267th pope watched with excitement Thursday morning as white smoke poured from the chimney at the Vatican above the Sistine Chapel.

A little over an hour later, that excitement gave way to surprise as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American missionary from Chicago was revealed to be the new bishop of Rome.

Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

It didn't take long for the Diocese of San Diego to react, welcoming the newly named Pope Leo XIV on social media.

San Diego Auxiliary Bishop Michael Pham spoke to NBC 7 after Cardinal Prevost's selection.

"He understands what the needs of the people [are]," Pham said, saying that the new pope shares a similar mindset with his predecessor, Pope Francis, adding, "We see that continuity there and continue to work and to reach out to support the marginalized, the vulnerable people …"

Pham said he was hopeful for the future of the church and the reign of its new leader, especially since this is a jubilee year for the church, which is celebrated every 25 years.

"If all people can come together, the joy and peace — isn't that what we need in the world today?" Pham said.

NBC 7 also went out to the University of San Diego for reaction to the news.

"An American pope and he's an Augustinian," exclaimed one young woman on the relatively quiet USD campus on Thursday after the announcement. "I'm really excited!"

About 11:30 a.m., the school released the following statement:

"The University of San Diego joins Catholics worldwide who today celebrate the selection of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as our newly elected pope, the first American-born pope to lead 1.4 billion Catholics. Pope Leo XIV embodies the university's mission and vision, one that seeks to affirm the dignity of every human by building bridges and leading with compassion. Together, we continue to work toward a world where we welcome all by fostering peace, working for justice, and leading with love. May God Bless Pope Leo XIV."

Meanwhile up, in L.A., the archdiocese took to social media to post, "LA Catholics give thanks to God for His

Holiness Pope Leo XIV.''

The new pope has extensive experience in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop, and he is currently prefect of the Vatican’s powerful dicastery for bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

In 1985, Prevost joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985, becoming part of the religious order inspired by St. Augustine that seeks to find a balance of "love and learning." Augustinian friars lead semi-monastic lives and are engaged in a range of pursuits, such as education or prison work.

It's worth noting that the Augustinians have their western U.S. province in San Diego.

St. Augustine High School said that Prevost's selection was "even more special for us at Saints ...":

"Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of the Catholic Church, celebrated Mass right here on our campus during our 90th anniversary (2012-13 school year). To now see him step onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as the 267th pope is nothing short of humbling.

"A fellow Augustinian and man of deep faith, his presence at Saints left a lasting impression ... Once a Saint, always a Saint."

Pope Francis clearly had an eye on him for years and sent him to run the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014. He held that position until 2023, when Francis brought him to Rome.

Prevost has served as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a job that kept him in regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world that still counts the most Catholics.

Prevost's comparatively young age, 69, means he may serve for decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.