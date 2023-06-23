Oceanside police fatally shoot man suspected of killing woman, prompting chase

Oceanside police shot and killed a man Friday who was suspected of a deadly shooting and prompted a cross-county chase Friday, according to law enforcement agencies.

The deadly police shooting happened near the intersection of Sol and Gold drives just north of the San Luis Rey River in Oceanside following a police pursuit, Oceanside police said.

The man who was shot by police was suspected of shooting a woman in an Oceanside home just before midnight. Four children, ranging in ages from 4 to 17 years old, were at the home on Fredricks Ave at the time, Oceanside police said.

The man then fled to Riverside County where deputies there spotted the suspect and started a chase. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department became involved as the chase headed south, the agency said, and Oceanside police took over when the chase entered Oceanside on westbound SR-76.

At some point during the chase, Oceanside police set out spike strips to demobilize the vehicle. At that point, the suspect took off on foot and fired shots toward officers, prompting officers to return fire, Oceanside police said.

No officers were hurt in the shootout.

An entire strip mall shopping complex was blocked off for the police shooting investigation. At the scene, several evidence markers indicating bullet casings were placed. Vehicles from various agencies were at the scene and a silver car was sitting behind police tape with a door open.

San Diego police is investigating the incident per county-wide law enforcement protocols to prevent agencies from investigating fatal shootings where their own officer was involved. San Diego police said they were called at around 3 a.m. to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released. Refresh for the latest updates.