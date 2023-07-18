Oceanside opening 50-bed homeless shelter

A year-round 50-bed homeless shelter is poised to open in Oceanside on Friday to offer a variety of support services and case management, officials announced Tuesday.

The Oceanside Navigation Center is intended to transition "individuals into a stable and healthy permanent living situation."

"Our goal is not just to provide a bed for the night, but to provide our residents with the tools and resources they need to break the cycle of homelessness," Mayor Esther Sanchez said. "By providing a range of services under one roof, we can make a real difference in the lives of Oceansiders who are struggling."

The city purchased the property -- a former school located at 3131 Oceanside Blvd. -- and has invested in major renovations and upgrades, including new windows, an HVAC system and a roof, as well as a fire sprinkler system, sewer lines, showers, kitchen, furniture, computers, landscaping and ADA improvements. The project was partially funded by a grant of $3.3 million from the county and $2.25 million in federal funding secured by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point.

Oceanside entered into a three-year contract with the San Diego Rescue Mission to operate the Navigation Center.

"Fighting homelessness requires a holistic approach, and we're grateful that the city of Oceanside selected us to operate this facility," said Donnie Dee, president and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission. "Our goal is to get people in this community off the streets immediately and help them determine their next step forward to staying off the streets permanently.

"We want to help restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness, abuse, poverty, or addiction as we welcome them through the doors of this new facility and provide nutritious meals, safe shelter and access to life-changing resources," Dee added.

The center will accept people over the coming weeks by referral only through the city's Homeless Outreach Team, Housing Department social workers and local partners, a city statement read.

Walk-in services will not be accommodated. The facility will include 24-hour staffing, security and daytime activities.