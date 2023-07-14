Expired permit closes women's homeless shelter at San Diego's Old Central Library

Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday announced the temporary closure of the homeless women's shelter at the Old Central Library in Downtown, due to an expiring permit.

The temporary permit the city secured for use of the library as overnight shelter is limited to 180 days within a 12-month period. To continue the use of the structure for overnight shelter would require a change of use.

"We opened the temporary shelter at the Old Central Library this past January to get vulnerable women safely off the street and put on a path to housing," he said. "With our 180-day permit expiring, we will be closing the shelter on July 23 with plans to reopen it in six months with a new 180-day permit.

"When we opened the shelter, I indicated that our long-term plan for the property was to transform it into shelter and affordable housing, and that's precisely what we intend to do," he said. "I will be bringing a proposal to the City Council this fall."

According to city records, through April 30, the shelter had served 105 women, 77 of whom were chronically homeless. Of these clients, 49 were at least 55 years old, 45 were women of color and 40 were survivors of domestic violence. A total of 22 women exited the shelter to temporary or permanent destinations.

Data from May through July will be available in the coming weeks.

"I want to thank the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego, the operator of the shelter, for their partnership in our efforts to address homelessness in Downtown," Gloria said. "NAMI will continue to help us connect people living in Downtown encampments to permanent housing."

The city's existing Safe Sleeping site at 20th and B operates under a 180-day permit, but the Fire Marshal has more discretion to issue a new 180-day permit given the program is outdoors and not in a physical structure, a city statement read.