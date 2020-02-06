OCEANSIDE

Oceanside Market Sells Million-Dollar Lotto Scratcher

Lance Williams scratched his way to the million-dollar prize

By Christina Bravo

Market in Oceanside
Google Maps

The Giant K Market sold Lance Williams a scratcher worth $1 million.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A $10 scratcher bought at an Oceanside market turned into a big payout for one lucky customer.

Lance Williams purchased a Bonus Multiplier ticket at an unsuspecting liquor store, the Giant K Market on Crouch Street just north of Oceanside Boulevard, the California Lottery said.

Turns out, it was the right pick for Williams, who scratched his way to the maximum million-dollar prize.

Local

AirBnB Jan 3

Arrest Made in Carlsbad Short-Term Rental Scam

San Diego 4 hours ago

Sheena Parveen’s Morning Forecast for Feb. 6, 2020

To win $1 million off of a Bonus Multiplier scratcher, a contestant must first match any "winning number" to any "your number." That number must then match a "bonus number."

The store doesn't go empty-handed, either. The California Lottery is gifting the market a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Each Bonus Multiplier scratcher has a 1 in 3.3 chance to win any prize, according to the California Lottery.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDElotterycalifornia lottery
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us