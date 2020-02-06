Oceanside Market Sells Million-Dollar Lotto Scratcher

A $10 scratcher bought at an Oceanside market turned into a big payout for one lucky customer.

Lance Williams purchased a Bonus Multiplier ticket at an unsuspecting liquor store, the Giant K Market on Crouch Street just north of Oceanside Boulevard, the California Lottery said.

Turns out, it was the right pick for Williams, who scratched his way to the maximum million-dollar prize.

To win $1 million off of a Bonus Multiplier scratcher, a contestant must first match any "winning number" to any "your number." That number must then match a "bonus number."

The store doesn't go empty-handed, either. The California Lottery is gifting the market a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Each Bonus Multiplier scratcher has a 1 in 3.3 chance to win any prize, according to the California Lottery.