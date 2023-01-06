‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers (and a Corgi) Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves

At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week.

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.

"This is not a beginner's day,” Gartland told NBC 7. “This is not for the novice, not even the avid surfer."

Waves up to 16 feet high were forecasted by the National Weather Service (NWS), resulting in the closure of Ocean Beach Pier and lifeguards ordering beachgoers to stay away from shores around the county.

"Look at what nature has to offer; pretty cool,” said Dick Hansen, who came out to see the waves from a safe distance at Windansea Beach in La Jolla. “I haven't seen on the surf report 15+ foot waves maybe as long as I live here.”

As impressive as these waves are, though, lifeguards want to remind the public how dangerous they can be.

"One of these big waves catches you, pushes you inside,” Gartland said of what could happen to those who brave the waters. “You got the rocks, the reef and all that energy so it can be really dangerous.”

A winter storm slammed California Thursday, bringing with it measurable rain, howling winds and high surf. A coastal flood advisory and high surf warning were issued by NWS and will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department conducted four rescues on Friday.

A swimming corgi in Ocean Beach became caught in a very strong jetty rip current Friday morning, lifeguards said. The corgi's owner jumped in the water to save him, then the owner needed to be rescued as well. Lifeguards had to use a Rescue Water Craft to successfully rescue the woman and her dog. The owner was evaluated but decided not to go to the hospital, according to SDFD.

One rescue involved a surfer at Windansea Beach whose surfboard leash broke and he became stranded in the strong rip current, lifeguards said. Two lifeguards used a RWC to safely return the surfer to shore.

A second rescue took place with an inexperienced surfer off Point La Jolla who was almost rolled onto the rocks by the waves, but he was rescued and uninjured.

Another rescue took place at Sunset Cliffs in an area marked off as "No Surf Beach" with several surfers with broken leashes caught in a huge rip current. All people were rescued and returned safely to shore, lifeguards said.