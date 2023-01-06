Rain Totals: How Hard Did Bomb Cyclone Hit Your San Diego Home?

San Diegans were warned by the National Weather Service earlier this week to prepare for flooding from an atmospheric river generated by a bomb cyclone. In the ensuing days, some areas of the county got plenty of rainfall but others did not.

Peak rain was up on the peak of Palomar Mountain at the observatory, where 2.73 dropped. The low? How about 0.01 inches out in the desert at Ocotillo Wells or just 0.08 inches at Brown Field just north of Otay Mesa down by the border. Even Poway recorded just a paltry 0.15 inches….

How much fell in your neighborhood? Here's what the NWS says are the 24-hour totals around the county as of 10 a.m. on Friday (in inches):

San Diego Coastal Areas

FALLBROOK 0.65

NATIONAL CITY 0.60

SAN ONOFRE 0.55

OCEANSIDE 0.52

SAN MARCOS 0.51

ENCINITAS 0.47

VISTA 0.41

CARLSBAD 0.36

FASHION VALLEY 0.33

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 0.31

KEARNY MESA 0.30

MIRAMAR 0.27

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 0.24

POINT LOMA 0.19

CORONADO 0.18

CHULA VISTA 0.08

BROWN FIELD 0.08

San Diego Valleys

RAINBOW 1.53

ALLEY CENTER 1.01

LAKE WOHLFORD 0.93

ALPINE 0.93

SKYLINE RANCH 0.89

OTAY MOUNTAIN 0.87

VALLEY CENTER 0.83

ESCONDIDO 0.74

DEER SPRINGS 0.74

HARBISON CANYON 0.63

BONSALL 0.62

MOUNT WOODSON 0.61

LA MESA 0.52

GRANITE HILLS 0.50

RINCON SPRINGS 0.48

RAMONA 0.48

FLINN SPRINGS 0.40

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 0.39

BARONA 0.37

RANCHO BERNARDO 0.33

SANTEE 0.31

MIRAMAR LAKE 0.26

SAN MIGUEL 0.19

POWAY 0.15

San Diego Mountains

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 2.73

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN RAWS 2.01

LAKE CUYAMACA 1.39

DESCANSO 1.17

MOUNT LAGUNA 1.03

JULIAN 0.99

DESCANSO 0.99

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 0.93

PINE HILLS 0.93

JULIAN 0.86

SANTA YSABEL 0.78

MOUNT LAGUNA 0.57

CAMPO 0.56

PINE VALLEY 0.49

WARNER SPRINGS 0.42

RANCHITA 0.31

San Diego Deserts

AGUA CALIENTE 0.05

BORREGO SPRINGS 0.01

OCOTILLO WELLS 0.01

San Diegans will be drying out this weekend, but more of the wet stuff is on the way for next week, starting on Monday.