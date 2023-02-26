Northbound Texas Street Shut Down Until Tuesday in San Diego

Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, the city of San Diego is closing northbound traffic lanes of Texas Street in order to replace a guardrail and reconstruct the stormwater channel next to the road.

Detours and Alternate Routes:

A detour will be in place to direct northbound traffic heading into Mission Valley from Texas Street to alternate routes on Adams Avenue and Interstate 805, city spokesman Jose Ysea said.

⚠️ DETOUR: Northbound lanes of Texas Street will be closed starting at 6 p.m. tonight through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Traffic will be detoured to Adams Avenue and Interstate 805 into Mission Valley. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4Xvt9BESCn — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) February 26, 2023

The Texas Street northbound lane will remain closed through Tuesday, and then will close intermittently throughout the length of the project, which is expected to last at least three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

During the road closure, city crews will be doing grading and reconstruction work in the channel along the northbound lane of Texas Street to address erosion caused by recent storms. The project also includes the removal and replacement of a damaged guardrail.

Signs were posted for the past week notifying travelers of the restricted access and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.