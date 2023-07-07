North Park stabbing victim allegedly killed by roommate ID'd: SDPD

Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death allegedly by his roommate earlier this week at a senior living complex in North Park.

San Diego resident John Christian Baquera, 58, succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times in the chest Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred shortly before midnight on the 3800 block of Alabama Street.

Homicide detectives said the victim and suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Robert Camp, shared an apartment along with Camp's father. SDPD said it appears there had been an ongoing dispute regarding the trio's living situation.

Baquera was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect later returned to the scene of the crime and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail for one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.