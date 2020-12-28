North County's Creek Fire Now 98% Contained, Camp Pendleton Announces

A quick-moving brush fire that forced 7,000 North County residents out of their homes just before Christmas last week has been nearly contained, Camp Pendleton announced.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Creek Fire burned a total of 4,200 acres and was 98% contained, according to the military base. Authorities said the blaze no longer poses any threat to buildings or crews battling the fire.

The Creek Fire first sparked Wednesday near De Luz and Sandia Creek roads. As it progressed, it burned entirely on Camp Pendleton and prompted evacuations for 7,000 residents just before Christmas.

Camp Pendleton Division Chief Ryan Cushing said the blaze was fueled by wind and steep terrain that was difficult for crews to access. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, Cal Fire San Diego, North County Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service worked together to control the vegetation fire.

Camp Pendleton officials provided an update Thursday morning, saying the Creek Fire was at 0% containment.

Initially, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said he was concerned for firefighters’ safety and handle on the blaze since the Creek Fire burned in a vast area. However, crews were able to get a handle on the wind-fueled fire and get a grip on its containment.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported in connection to the fire.