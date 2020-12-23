brush fire

Brush Fire Breaks out in Remote North County

Firefighters are battling a large blaze in Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton late on Wednesday night.

The fire is about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive on De Luz Road in Fallbrook, and has burned 50-100 acres, authorities told NBC 7.

A San Diego sheriff's deputy said a little after midnight that an evacuation warning was being issued for the residents of Shady Lane.

The wind-driven fire is fast-moving and has moved into nearby Camp Pendleton, officials told NBC 7. No structures are threatened at this time.

Crews from the North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and the Camp Pendleton Fire Department are all fighting the fire.

Fire conditions were high all day Wednesday after a red flag warning began at 8 a.m. While the Santa Anas that were blowing were not especially hot, the low humidity and high winds recorded around the county were a concern for officials.

Power was shut off Tuesday in five communities after low humidity and increased Santa Ana winds triggered a red flag warning Wednesday.

SDG&E warned 31,000 inland valley and mountain residents on Tuesday about the possibility of possible power shutoffs.

So, far, the utility has cut power to 1,176 customers in Alpine, Campo, Descanso, El Cajon and Valley Center.

Earlier estimates from officials were that the brusher had charred 300 acres, but that figure was walked back once aircraft were able to get a better estimate on its size.

