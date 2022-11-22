North County Woman Says She Caught Convicted Prowler Peeping Through Her Bathroom Window

A registered sex offender who's served time for peeping-related convictions is facing new charges after a North County woman says her security camera spotted him looking through her bathroom window as she showered.

“I no longer feel safe in my own home. I’m not able to feel safe going outside in the evening," said the woman using the alias Jen.

Jen first found out she was being watched in mid-November. She looked back on her footage and saw that the man, who the San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified as Darren Amador, has peeped in her windows multiple since Halloween or before.

In one instance, Jen's camera showed the man place her patio chair under her window, stand on it, push away the security camera and watch her shower for around six minutes.

"It made me feel incredibly violated like I have lost my sense of safety my physical safety in my home," Jen said.

Amador was arrested and charged with prowling on Nov. 15. Jen filed a restraining order against Amador, which he was served with Tuesday afternoon. Still, Jen said she is afraid to go home while Amador is out of custody.

"How is this case not being escalated further? And I wonder how it could be prevented so that nobody else has to go through this again," Jen said.

Jen is not alone in her fear. SDSO investigators tell NBC 7 that based on the evidence, Amador may be connected to other prowling incidents in Cardiff-by-the-Sea since April.

"I feel pretty terrorized that this person could come up to me, come up to my home at any point in time," she said.

NBC 7 knocked on Amador's door in Carlsbad Tuesday night. He came to the door but chose not to speak about the case.

A letter sent from the investigating deputy to Jen said Amador remains current with his sex offender registration status.