Nonprofit matching dogs with veterans living with PTSD opens new Oceanside location

The nonprofit Shelter to Soldier opened up a new facility in Oceanside on Thursday. The organization trains service dogs to be paired with veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma, at no cost.

The new 3,700 sq. ft. space will allow for up to 30 dogs to be trained at one time. The process is a long one. It's at least 9 to 12 months of dog training, followed by another 6 to 8 months of handling training with their owner.

Shelter to Soldier says they worked with the City of Oceanside to expand the space with outdoor play yards as well as private spaces so that veteran students can bond with their dogs.

Shelter to Soldier has placed over 80 teams in the last decade. And this year they expect to place another 16.

“At the end of the day we are going to accomplish more than we have, not that we’re not proud of what we have done in the past but really now we feel like the sky is the limit,” said Graham Bloem, Co-founder of Shelter to Soldier.

There is a waiting list for veterans and certain criteria to get on that list.

