Nonprofit Helping Supply Food to Area Healthcare Workers While Bringing Business to Restaurants

Feeding the heroes responding to the COVID-19 crisis. It’s one local nonprofit’s mission but it’s doing much more than that

Feeding the heroes responding to the COVID-19 crisis is one local non-profit organization’s mission, but it’s doing much more than that -- it’s helping keep local businesses afloat, as well.

Frontline Foods was formed really in response to COVID-19. It raises funds through donations then orders food from local restaurants to be delivered to area hospitals.

It’s as simple as that and it’s also helping local restaurants in a big way with food orders.

“The first week, we dropped sales 90%,” said Rodnia Attiq, owner of El Borrego Restaurant.

El Borrego in City Heights is participating in the program and the owner says this alone is keeping a lot of her staff employed.

Frontline Foods accepts donations through the website of its non-profit partner, World Central Kitchen.

Frontline Foods San Diego has raised more than $50,000 and has provided over 6,000 meals delivered to emergency rooms, ICU’s, and other healthcare providers.

And this is a huge help for El Borrego, who has never dealt with anything like this in its 20 years of being in business.

“We are so, so grateful that we can do a little bit and they can enjoy. Instead of going back home and preparing their meals, it comes with the hot food, utensils, everything; and they start eating so that’s a great thing,” Attiq told NBC 7.

Frontline Foods San Diego orders at least 75 meals a week from local restaurants, sometimes it's even more than that. There are 25 different restaurants locally taking part in this program.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

