No details spared training Marines to secure embassies during Steel Knight exercise at Camp Pendleton

The annual large-scale training event titled Steel Knight took place at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday. It involved Marines with the 1st Marine Division and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, who conducted a simulated embassy reinforcement drill.

From the surround-sound speaker system to the rusty props, fake food courts and actors speaking different languages, no detail is spared for the combat town training facility.

Especially not the MV-22B Ospreys flying in Marines from Yuma, Arizona, for the specific potential scenario involving securing an embassy compound and rescuing its American dignitaries, for example.

"We don’t know when we will have to be called upon. The Marine Corps, we like to call ourselves America's 911 force. So being ready, most ready when the nation is least ready, is kind of the Marine Corps thing,” said 2nd Lt. Austin Dickey with the Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Immersing the troops in a different environment is the goal. One they could very likely find themselves in.

“Back in 2000, I was a lieutenant and a captain training a lot like the guys in the aircraft. We’re not thinking that I would go anywhere. Next thing you know we are doing Operation Iraqi Freedom,” said Jeremie Hester, a commanding officer of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton.

For Steel Knight, they're hearsing down to the very detail.

"How do you communicate with foreigners who don’t speak the same language as you?" said Hester.

The large-scale event training utilizes the base's coast and beaches. And this year, Marines are forging a unique relationship with the Navy, focusing on providing logistics like fuel and food in these potential scenarios.

"I have new sailors coming in. I have old sailors going out. I have to keep that, essentially a treadmill, going of these exercises to keep the edge sharp on the tools that we need to have,” said Captain Joel Stewart with the Naval Beach Group One.

Over the years, the exercise has expanded to include coordinating with different agencies like the State Department, which sent representatives to the training Wednesday as well.

An important exercise to perfect their strategy, their communication and ultimately execute their mission to save lives.

"We are training to save our own lives by this repetitive action, and flying all the time and understanding how you do this. You train like you fight,” said Hester.