No Appointment Needed at Family Health Centers of San Diego COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD) is offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 65 or older and healthcare workers under the county's Phase 1A on Saturday with no appointments necessary.
FHCSD received 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines through the county at their location at 823 Gateway Center Way. As of 11 a.m., they had only given out 200 vaccines, said Anthony White with FHCSD.
Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.
On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointments will be necessary at the walk-in location. Face coverings are required at all times and an ID to verify age. The vaccine is free of charge.
They have 30 people administering vaccines at a time. For more details on the vaccine site, click here.