Nick Dunlap withdraws from Torrey Pines after becoming 1st amateur in 33 years to win on PGA Tour

The last amateur to win a PGA Tour event was San Diego native Phil Mickelson in 1991. Lefty went on to have one of the most successful golf careers of all time.

33 years later, Nick Dunlap is hoping to do the same thing, but he's going to take his time deciding when to start that journey.

Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express near Palm Springs on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. He was scheduled to be the only amateur in the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course this week but announced on Monday he was withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open to consider his options.

"After a life changing last 24 hours, I've decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open," said Dunlap in a statement. "I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Simply put, Dunlap needs to decide when he wants to turn pro. Winning the Amex gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026. He has to accept it within 30 days of the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Tour season (which ends on September 1). Dunlap already was in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open from winning the U.S. Amateur last summer.

If he decides to become a professional his victory Sunday would get him into the Masters and PGA Championship. No matter what happens he'll be able to play in the U.S. Open because the USGA no longer requires the U.S. Amateur champion to stay amateur. If he goes professional he'd have to find another way to qualify for the British Open.

There is some serious cash at stake. Since he was an amateur Dunlap could not accept a penny of the $1.5 million Amex winner's share. The second he takes his card he can start taking home prize money. Plus, he would be eligible for the seven signature events on the schedule worth a total of $20 million. Keeping his amateur status means he can't enter those tournaments.

Dunlap already has an NIL deal with Adidas and TaylorMade Golf, a contract that is very likely to be reworked in the coming days, so money is not the only consideration. He's spoken about his desire to finish the golf season with his college teammates so it's possible that he stays in school until June then accepts his Tour card.

Whichever path he chooses one thing is certain: not only does Nick Dunlap have an incredibly bright future in professional golf but he's going to be an answer on Jeopardy! some day, and that's something you really can't put a price on.