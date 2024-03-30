Unsolved San Diego murders: Newsom announces $50K rewards for killers' captures

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Friday announced $50,000 rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in connection with a pair of five-year-old unsolved murders in San Diego.

The first of the two deadly shootings occurred on the evening of Feb. 24, 2019. Police said officers responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near an apartment complex in the 300 block of 47th Street in Lincoln Park. They found Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, mortally wounded by gunfire, according to police.

On Aug. 17 of the same year, Lamontee Stevenson, 19, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body during a fight with another man at a house party in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights, police said. Paramedics took Stevenson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Investigators have "exhausted all investigative leads" in both cases, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Anyone with information about either slaying is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.