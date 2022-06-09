Do You Know Who Killed This Sailor at a Party in San Diego?

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy.

San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.

Stevenson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, SDPD detectives learned there was a party being thrown at the house the night of the shooting, at which Stevenson attempted to break up a physical altercation between his friend and an unknown man. In the struggle, that unknown man produced a gun and shot Stevenson multiple times.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD at 619-531-2293. Tips can be reported anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.