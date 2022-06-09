US Navy

Do You Know Who Killed This Sailor at a Party in San Diego?

Lamontee Stevenson, 19 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a Logan Heights home on Aug. 17, 2019

By City News Service

Lamontee Stevenson
Crime Stoppers

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy.

San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.

Stevenson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, SDPD detectives learned there was a party being thrown at the house the night of the shooting, at which Stevenson attempted to break up a physical altercation between his friend and an unknown man. In the struggle, that unknown man produced a gun and shot Stevenson multiple times.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD at 619-531-2293. Tips can be reported anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

US NavyLogan Heights
