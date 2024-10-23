Dance inside one of California's most beautiful buildings on New Year's Eve

What to Know 51st New Year's Eve Gala Celebration

Casino Ballroom on Catalina Island

Tuesday, Dec. 31

$225 per person

A gourmet buffet dinner is included with your ticket and a Champagne split, plus party favors

THE DECADE'S HALFWAY POINT? We're ready to mark that momentous occasion in a splashy way, even if we can't quite believe we'll soon be writing "2025" on various pieces of paper. But it is most definitely true: We're nearly done with the first five years of the '20s, and we're seeking out some "roaring" fun, or at least a lovely lark that feels like a festive throwback to the revelries of the 1920s. There's a building that very much has that stylish spirit, and you can't miss it if you cruise for Avalon on Catalina Island: It's the iconic Casino, home to the beautiful Casino Ballroom. The grand event space has some haute affairs over the decades, including several New Year's Eve parties. And on Dec. 31, 2024, the storied spot will serve as the cinematic setting for another year-ending/year-welcoming bash.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE... for the ballroom's 51st New Year's Eve Gala Celebration, which will feature a gourmet buffet dinner and a split of Champagne for each 21+ guest. The Perfect Event's Christien Anthony Band will be on the big stage providing the dance-ready tunes, while DJ Izzy will also keep the celebratory songs flowing. And the midnight balloon drop? It's tradition, one you'll want to be on the dance floor for. Making your reservation well ahead of the holiday season is important as is securing your passage to and from Catalina Island, as well as a place to spend the night post-party. The Golden State is home to a few century-old ballrooms, elegant odes to an earlier era, but no place is quite like the Casino Ballroom. Oh yes: There's that picturesque harbor-facing balcony encircling the ballroom, so make time to spend some time to linger outside.