Covid-19 Vaccine

No Appointments Needed at New Vaccination Site, But Not Everyone Can Get in Line

County of San Diego takes vaccines deeper into communities hit hardest by pandemic.

By Joe Little

Hendrik Schmidt | picture alliance via Getty Images

300 doses. No appointment.

Before you grab your car keys, those COVID-19 vaccines are reserved for a very specific group.

The County of San Diego is taking the vaccine deeper into its communities this week. Three vaccinations sites will open in communities hit hard by the pandemic.

The North Inland First United Methodist Church in Escondido will require appointments for the 250 vaccinations it will distribute Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 to 3:30.

The Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex in Southeastern San Diego hopes to ramp up to 1,000 appointments a day during those same days and times.

The third location at the Sherman Heights Community Center could feel a bit like Black Friday if people line up early. The County is not requiring appointments for its 300 doses, but it does require people to live in a specific zip code: 92102 or 92113. Anyone hoping to be vaccinated will need to show proof of residence and be eligible. It’s first-come-first-served on Wednesday, March 31 only.

“Probably going to be packed the whole day,” smirked David Rodriguez. “My dad’s trying to get one. Everybody’s trying to get one.”

The three locations could also make vaccinations easier for people who have a hard time making time.

“We haven’t had time, to be honest,” sighed one of the owners of Hayes Burger in Barrio Logan.

The burger joint opened during the pandemic and the staff has worked non-stop to keep the restaurant going.

“That’s great. That will save us a lot of time,” said Alejandro Ballesteros as he put together another burger.

“It’s been something I’ve been trying to get. Been looking forward to it for a couple weeks now,” said Rodriguez.

He said he’ll look forward to hopefully making an appointment closer to home. The 22-year-old won’t be eligible to stand in line at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Wednesday. He has to wait until April 15 for his age group to be eligible.

“It’s better for the community,” he said. “It’s better for the community for us to stay.”

None of the three new locations are drive-through vaccinations.

