New middle-income housing coming to San Diego's South Bay

More middle-income housing is coming to the South Bay of San Diego.

The Candlelight development project will see 450 townhomes built in the Otay Mesa area.

“We are very excited about it because it is workforce housing. It is an entry-level product across all four communities. It is going to be priced from the mid $500s to the mid $600,000s,” President of Cornerstone Communities, Michael Sabourin said.

Candlelight is developed by Cornerstone Communities and is one of many developments in the pipeline.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As the San Diego area works to add more housing, middle-income housing has become a major focus.

On Thursday, City of San Diego planners approved the 44-acre project.

The site was entitled with a tentative map, planned development permit, and site development permit approved by the planning commission in July 2018.

The action taken on Thursday was to extend the original tentative map for a five-lot subdivision and to amend the residential portion of the project, according to city planners.

“It actually provides a market that I can afford,” Mark Egner said.

The land is expected to go through the grading process later in 2024.

The individual housing units will go on sale in the third quarter of 2025 and the houses are expected to be ready for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2026, according to the developer.