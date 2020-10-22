New Life-Saving “Knox Box” Program

Ramon Galindo

After several years of raging wildfires sweeping across the state and countless lives lost, the county is partnering with San Diego County Fire and unveiling a new program called the "Residential Knox Box Program".

The program was created to provide people with a back-up plan to be more accessible during an emergency. This is done by using lock boxes that are installed near or on your door and hold a spare key to your home. The boxes are then used if there is ever an emergency such as a wildfire or if someone is having a medical emergency inside their home. County Fire can access the box, use the key, and enter the home to help.

This program is primarily meant to help seniors who may not be able to answer the door during a crisis. So you must be 62-years-old or older to qualify for the program. If you do qualify and live within County Fire's service area, the box will be provided to you for free!

Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham will be introducing the program Thursday, October 22nd at the San Marcos Regional Emergency Services Training Center. They will talk about the details of the program and fire personnel will give demonstrations showing how to use the "Knox Box".