Need something fixed? Bring it to San Diego's free ‘Fixit Clinic' this Saturday

San Diegans are encouraged to bring broken electronics, gadgets, cherished items and more

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A volunteer repairs an electric appliance at a "Paris Repair Cafe" in Paris on October 17, 2024. The second edition of the National Repair Days runs until October 20, 2024. (Photo by Grégoire CAMPIONE / AFP) (Photo by GREGOIRE CAMPIONE/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Got a broken lamp, toaster, mixer, bike or other household item that has seen better days? The City of San Diego is holding a free "Fixit Clinic" this Saturday to help folks fix their items and save them from the landfill — free of charge!

From noon to 3 p.m., bring your gadgets to the Mountain View Community Center located at 614 S. Boundary St.

Skilled volunteers such as Ani Putnam, a recycling specialist with the City of San Diego, will be there to help people fix their items.

The Fixit Clinics, which will be held throughout the city in various locations through June 21, support the city's Climate Action Plan and Zero Waste Plans. The city also hopes the clinics will help people learn their own repair skills.

About 846,000 tons of waste go into the landfill each year, according to the City of San Diego. The clinic is ended to help lower that number, according to the city.

For a list of other upcoming recycling workshops and events, click here.

